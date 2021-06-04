Proposals Invited to Increase Profitability of NY Apple Industry

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is seeking proposals on behalf of the State’s Apple Marketing Order (AMO) Advisory Board to enhance the competitive position of New York’s apple industry, identify new or emerging market opportunities, or develop innovative promotional initiatives to increase the sale and consumption of New York apples. Any proposal(s) selected through this request process will be funded by the AMO, which collects approximately $2 million annually from apple growers. Interested parties must submit a Letter of Interest to the AMO Advisory Board by June 17, 2021.

Organizations capable of performing market research or those with experience implementing marketing strategies to increase produce sales are eligible for this opportunity. Additionally, the AMO Advisory Board is especially seeking projects that:

identify East Coast U.S. market opportunities for New York apples and offer strategies to better position New York apples in these markets;

determine the apple purchasing preferences of larger retailers and what drives their decisions;

explore market opportunities for fresh or processed New York apples procured by schools and/or institutions;

identify market opportunities for New York apples created by the growing craft beverage industry;

identify underserved export markets and evaluate the prospects for successfully positioning New York apples to meet these opportunities;

provide up-to-date nutritional information regarding consumption of apples and strategies for communicating this to consumers; or

seek to implement novel approaches to increasing New York apple sales

Applicants must submit a two- to three-page Letter of Interest to the Department that:

outlines proposed strategies to address above-mentioned priorities or other creative approaches to increasing New York apple sales;

provides the applicant’s qualifications for performing marketing research and/or experience in implementing marketing strategies;

describes the expected outcomes of the project(s) and the anticipated benefit to New York’s apple industry; and

proposes a budget to accomplish the stated activities.

The AMO Advisory Board may request a proposal or presentation based on an applicant’s Letter of Interest. To submit a letter, applicants are asked to send an email to [email protected] with the words “Apple Marketing Order” in the subject line and the letter attached.

The minimum funding level for projects sought through this release is set at $10,000. Project proposals may not promote a specific brand or trade name. Final reports and/or research papers assembled through approved projects may be made publicly available.

For more information on the Letter of Interest requirements, email [email protected] or call (518) 485-7306. Applications must be submitted by June 17, 2021 to be considered for this funding.

About the Apple Marketing Order Advisory Board

The AMO Advisory Board is a group appointed by the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, representing New York’s apple industry statewide. Its purpose is to recommend annual priorities and funding levels to the Department for contracting. Annually, the New York State AMO program provides approximately $2 million in collected grower assessment funds for efforts to promote, advertise and/or conduct market research on behalf of New York’s apple industry.