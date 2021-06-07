ARTicles Art Gallery and D-Gallerie Host Grand Opening Event with Live Art
Opening night will feature live art being created by two different artists for guests to enjoyST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARTicles Art Gallery & Custom Framing with Leslie Curran Gallery and D-Gallerie will be hosting an official grand opening of their new location on Friday, June 18 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at 1234 Dr. MLK Street N, St. Petersburg. Both galleries relocated to larger spaces in the MLK Business District, Uptown St Pete to accommodate their expansion of art offerings, exhibition space, and services.
“I'm excited that ARTicles has grown as we have taken our team to the next level. Together with D-Gallerie, our new location will be a destination with a wide selection of art available to our collectors and patrons. We will remain a staunch advocate for our artists and look forward to continued success in our new home," said Leslie Curran, Gallerist.
To commemorate the event, the opening will highlight live art being created by local artists for guests to enjoy. Guests can watch painter Richard Seidel work on one of his paintings. Seidel’s lively figurative paintings are inspired by the bright and beautiful colors of St Petersburg’s downtown and beaches, coastal vacations and artist residencies abroad. Illustrator Alli Arnold will be drawing live portraits at the event. Arnold has created illustrations for clients like The New York Times, Tiffany & CO., Travel + Leisure and Penguin Publishing.
Gallery hours are Monday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For 24 hour access, ARTicles has a virtual gallery online of fine art for sale, just visit: https://articlesstpete.com/
About ARTicles:
With one of the largest arrays of original fine art in the region, ARTicles represents over 40 accomplished visual artists, including some of the most exciting artists living and working in the area. Known for promoting the work and accomplishments of numerous local artists, owner Leslie Curran, a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg, advocated for recognition and opportunities for artists during her time as a city council member.
About Leslie Curran:
Leslie Curran has been a custom frame designer for over 30 years and is known in the area for her unique design perspective and innovation in the field. A lifelong resident, Leslie has worked tirelessly to make a difference in St Petersburg. As a former City Council member, she has served as a downtown pioneer and business leader. She continues to serve the city's cultural community as a board member of Nomad Art Bus, Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, First Night St. Petersburg, the EDGE District, and Central Avenue Council.
About D-Gallerie:
A third generation family-owned art gallery with roots in South America, D-Gallerie aims to help emerging and established artists showcase their works and experience to a broader audience. By providing exclusive products to the traditional art market, D-Gallerie curates a showcase that cultivates and serves serious as well as aspiring art collectors. At D-Gallerie art lovers can experience a unique collection of original art by artists from around the world. With direct access to over fifty artists from Latin America and the U.S. the staff at D-Gallerie is able to creatively curate for any space.
