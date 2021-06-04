Gazprom expanding adoption of hi-tech solutions

June 4, 2021, 15:25

A number of documents on sci-tech cooperation were signed today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, and Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of State Space Corporation Roscosmos, signed a Cooperation Agreement.

The parties are interested in creating a unified system for geotechnical monitoring of hazardous industrial facilities in Russia. It is anticipated that the system will be based upon the space vehicles created under the Sphere (Sfera) program, which is being implemented by Roscosmos. It is also planned to employ radar surveillance satellites, which will be manufactured at the under-construction spacecraft assembly facility of Gazprom in the Moscow Region. The system will also be used for the monitoring of ice conditions along the Northern Sea Route the infrastructure of which is operated by Rosatom.

In the presence of Alexey Miller and Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, an Agreement of Cooperation was signed by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Yury Solomonov, First Deputy Director General – General Designer of Corporation Moscow Institute for Heat Technology (MIT). The document provides for interaction between the parties in the creation of hydraulic fracturing complexes to be used in the implementation of the current and future projects of Gazprom.

Alexey Miller was present at the signing of the Program for scientific & technical cooperation and partnership for 2021–2023 by Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department at Gazprom, and Nebojsa Jankovic, Head of the Comita Group of Companies for Russia and the CIS and Chairman of the Boards of Managers of the Main Company of the Comita Group of Companies.

The document was prepared in furtherance of the Agreement on scientific & technical cooperation and partnership between the companies that was signed in 2017. The Program envisages joint efforts to address sci-tech tasks in such areas as the integrity of the unified gas supply system, energy efficiency, energy conservation and environmental protection, new areas of natural gas use, informatization, and automation.

In the presence of Alexey Miller and Nikolai Shulginov, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, an Agreement of Cooperation in the implementation of digitalization projects was signed between Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, Gazprombank, and Rostelecom.

Under the document, the parties are to use their joint technologies, resources, and competencies to develop intellectual automated gas metering systems, information analysis solutions, as well as dispatching and automation systems for production processes. The implementation of joint digital projects will, among other things, make it more convenient for the consumers to conduct payments for gas supplied by Gazprom Mezhregiongaz.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”