Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on June 9

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 12 p.m., on June 9.

The teleconference will originate from the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery, 122 252nd Ave, Spirit Lake. To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes before the meeting. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell and Uriah Hansen. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Commissioners and DNR staff will tour the area leaving from the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 3 p.m. on June 9. The tour will resume on June 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Marble Beach State Recreation Area.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the June 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment- 6 with Northwoods Forestry, Inc. *Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (Otter Creek) *Public Land Management Project: Easement Conveyance - Heery Woods State Park - Butler County

Approve Minutes May 13 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract Amendment- 6 with Northwoods Forestry, Inc.

Chapter 27 – Land and Water Conservation Fund, City and County Grant Recommendations – Fiscal Year 2021

Contract with Cole Excavating, LLC

Contract with Iowa State University (Bird Use Survey)

2021-2022 Deer Management Zone Hunts

*Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (Otter Creek)

Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations

Contract with Black Hawk County Conservation Board (Casey Lake)

*Public Land Management Project: Easement Conveyance - Heery Woods State Park - Butler County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Saylorville Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Boone County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Falcon Springs WMA, Winneshiek County – INHF Middle Raccoon River WMA, Guthrie County – INHF Heendah Hills WMA, Plymouth County – The Nature Conservancy Iowa River Corridor WMA, Iowa County – INHF Stoddard WMA, Pocahontas County – INHF Green Hollow WMA, Fremont County – INHF

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Project: Kettleson Hogsback WMA and Center Lake WMA, Road Maintenance - Dickinson County

General Discussion

Next meeting July 7, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc