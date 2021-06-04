Attorney General Moody Secures Additional Money for Floridians In Keurig Antitrust Case

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As Attorney General, I am committed to protecting consumers and that includes ensuring that Floridians receive fair treatment in national class action settlements. Today’s action will help ensure Florida consumers have the same opportunity as consumers in other states to seek the full value of their claims associated with this national antitrust case.”

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the motion to approve the settlement from the bench and will enter an order accordingly.

To read the settlement documents and file a claim, click