Quantum Assurance Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Mingnon Pender, Agency Owner at Emerald Magnolia Group
Meet Mingnon Pender, a Quantum Assurance independent insurance agency owner at Emerald Magnolia Group located in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
I joined Quantum Assurance because they are a company made up of ethical winners, and as a winner, this is where I belong.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, 22401, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Mingnon Pender, an independent insurance agency owner at Emerald Magnolia Group. Mingnon joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in August 2020 and opened her insurance agency in Douglasville, GA. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and has over twelve years of experience in the insurance industry.
Emerald Magnolia Group works with over 50 insurance carriers and insures all of Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee in auto, home, commercial, and much more!
Mingnon helps customers find the best coverages by:
• Engaging thoroughly with her customers to help them make important and informed decisions
every day when it comes to their protection and their future.
• Giving recommendations based on individual needs. Not everyone's insurance needs are the same, and she is committed to her client's need and finding the BEST insurance for each client.
• Building lasting relationships.
“I joined Quantum Assurance because they are a company made up of ethical winners, and as a winner, this is where I belong." – Mingnon Pender, Agency Owner, Emerald Magnolia Group.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Emerald Magnolia Group:
Emerald Magnolia Group is an Independent Insurance Agency and an Insurance Broker representing 50+ Carriers insuring all of Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Vet Agent Mingnon Pender is the owner and principal agent and specializes in auto, home, commercial, and much more! Get in touch today to find out how you can save money for your all insurance needs.
