Burgum seeks applicants for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board after legislation changes makeup

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking applicants to serve on North Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, after the state Legislature changed the makeup of the board with the passage of House Bill 1359, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

Burgum informed current board members today that based on the amended law, their statutorily triggered resignations must be accepted and the positions posted for applications.

“Your leadership and commitment of time, energy and talent has contributed to the Board’s progress and successes,” Burgum stated in his letter to current board members. “The Board’s foundational work was integral to establishing a medical marijuana program with sound and reasonable guidelines and will impact the lives of North Dakotans for generations to come.”

The amended law requires the governor to appoint six members to the advisory board:

One health care provider;

One representative of the North Dakota Department of Health;

One representative of the manufacturing facilities;

One representative of the dispensaries;

One registered qualifying patient; and

One licensed pharmacist.

In addition, the chairman of Legislative Management shall appoint two members of the Legislative Assembly to serve on the advisory board, one member from each chamber. The state health officer also shall serve as an ex-officio voting member and as chairman of the board.

Current board members received notice that their roles on the board will expire July 31, 2021. Those who meet the amended qualifications and would like to apply or reapply can find the form online at https://apps.nd.gov/gov/boards. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2021.