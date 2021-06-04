Take Part in Kansas Free Fishing Days on June 5 and 6

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) has announced that anglers can fish without a Kansas fishing license at public waters on June 5 and 6, 2021 thanks to “Free Fishing Days.”

Each year, KDWPT designates one weekend when everyone can fish without a Kansas fishing license. All you need is a pole and a place to go! Free Fishing Days celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week – a week dedicated to recognizing the importance of recreational boating and fishing.

KDWPT stocks many community lakes through its Community Fisheries Assistance Program (CFAP). More than 90 percent of the community lakes in Kansas are enrolled in the program and do not require any additional fishing licenses. A few community lakes not in the CFAP program require local fees to fish from the shore or a boat. A list of CFAP lakes is available in the 2021 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and the 2021 Kansas Fishing Atlas.

If you’ll be taking part in Free Fishing Days, here are some tips to help you plan your weekend outing:

Visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Fishing,” then “Where to Fish” to find a public fishing spot near you, including CFAP lakes.

You can consult the 2021 Fishing Forecast at ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Forecast to locate waters ranked highest for a given species.

at ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Forecast to locate waters ranked highest for a given species. For a list of state park conditions, check out ksoutdoors.com and click “State Parks,” then “State Park Alerts” or call the park office.

Take part in the Great Kansas Fishing Derby during Free Fishing Days and potentially snag a prize. Find participating waters and more information at ksfishderby.com.

While license requirements are waived for the weekend, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, and more. To find regulation information, grab a copy of the 2021 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary at a license vendor near you. The summary also lists every state fishing lake, community lake and reservoir, and designates those considered “family friendly,” which means they have easy access to the water, flush restrooms, security patrols and lighting, and no alcohol is allowed.

Go fishing on June 5 and 6; the only thing it will cost you is your free time.