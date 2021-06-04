Age inclusion in Media Announces Winner of Age Empowering Screenplay Contest

Dana Coen wins the Silver Bullet Screenplay Contest that puts a unique focus on older writers or older characters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screenwriter and playwright Dana Coen has won Age Inclusion in Media’s inaugural Silver Bullet Screenplay Contest. Coen’s submission, SLEEPING UPRIGHT was made possible via AIM’s logline entry contest financed through AIM’s generous donors. It is the first contest he has ever entered because very few allow entry from writers with professional credits.

The contest was designed to discover and promote the work of writers over 40 and to create a more accurate representation of characters over 40. Because it was open to professional and amateur writers, this contest attracted heavyweight competition, borne out by Coen who was a professional screenwriter for many years, with credits that include NCIS, JAG, and BONES.

All entries were either written by a writer over the age of 40 or revolve around a major character who is over 40 years of age.

The winning screenplay, SLEEPING UPRIGHT, tells the story of a failed writer who awakens from a six-year coma to discover that the novel he had been struggling to finish has been published...and now he’s famous.

Judges fell in love with the script because of its great concept, writing, and authentic characters.

“There were so many incredible screenplays to read in this competition,” said David Gittins, Executive Director of Age Inclusion in Media. “And those that made the final selection were the best of the best. Coen’s screenplay SLEEPING UPRIGHT is the exact sort of material we knew was out there and getting overlooked. It represents the humanity of today's older audiences with something to say, so we’re very excited to champion Coen’s script as part of AIM’s mission in 2021.”

As part of the prize package, Coen will receive:

Acceptance to the 2021 AIM Fellowship: a full year of mentorship and follow-up support (valued at $7,000), a business strategy session with Christopher Lockhart, WME Story Editor, Coverage, Ink Pro analysis + mark-up (valued at $540) Spec Scout in-depth coverage package (valued at $297), plus the potential for lifetime inclusion of the screenplay in their database reserved for scripts with very high rating, and admission to one of AIM’s professional screenwriting programs ($500 value).

The readers, a diverse panel of industry professionals, scored each screenplay based on the quality of character development, creativity, voice originality, story, and emotional impact. And the esteemed judges weighed in on the finalists with an eye toward making introductions for scripts they could personally support.

“Our bottom line was finding screenplays with captivating stories, unique voices, and honest emotion in any genre. The amount of raw talent out there is staggering and we can’t wait to see where this screenplay goes next” said Gittins.

Honorable mentions are (listed in alphabetical order by script title): DOG OF WAR by Katterina Powers, DOUBLE EAGLES by Vince McKewin, LUNA by Sandra O'Connell, THE PAISLEY WITCH by Julie Campanelli, THE BIG D by Michael Weinreb.

The Silver Bullet Screenplay Contest received entries from across the US, Canada, and the UK.

Sponsors include Coverfly, WriterDuet, Prewrite, Specscout, and Coverage Ink.

For additional information, visit AIM’s website at https://www.ageinclusioninmedia.org/meet-the-winner

ABOUT AGE INCLUSION IN MEDIA (AIM)

Age Inclusion in Media is a 501(c)3 organization that champions age inclusion across all media and entertainment platforms through programs that support career, craft, and growth.

We see a future where talented people of all ages work together to accurately represent age as a natural part of life. We believe that age inclusion is not just about fighting ageism against older people; it's about fighting any age-based exclusion. We believe that if you are talented, age should never be a factor.