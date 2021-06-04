Governor Mills Signs Bill Focused on Student Career Development in Maine into Law

As the 130th Maine Legislature begins to conclude their work over the coming weeks, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will provide brief updates to highlight recently passed legislation and pertinent programming updates.

Public Law, Chapter 75, An Act to Assist Students in Preparing for Opportunities to Live and Work in Maine was signed by Governor Mills on May 25, 2021. The DOE is thrilled to continue our ongoing work with our colleagues from the Maine Department of Labor’s Center for Workforce Research and Information, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and local educators to create meaningful resources to support the future success of Maine students.

Throughout the summer, the DOE will release information to support the understanding of statewide employment projections, career exploration, and extended learning opportunities. The resources will be aligned with the 2020 Maine Learning Results Life and Career Ready Standards and be developmentally appropriate for students in grades 6-12.

The Department is pleased to share the following resources:

The guidance documents are intended to support the development of student career aspirations and exploration articulated in the Strands B and C of the 2020 Maine Learning Results Life and Career Ready Standards. School Administrative Units (SAUs) are encouraged to adapt the documents to align with their local policies. For more information, please contact Maine DOE Life and Career Ready Education Specialist, Diana Doiron at diana.doiron@maine.gov.