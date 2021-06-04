Governor Carney Appoints Special Assistant to Oversee Stimulus Funding, Nominates Department of Correction Commissioner

Governor also nominates replacement for retiring OABC Commissioner John H. Cordrey

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Friday announced nominations to key administration posts:

Governor Carney will appoint Delaware Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis as Special Assistant to the Governor. In the new position, which will not require Senate confirmation, DeMatteis will oversee management of federal stimulus funding received by the State of Delaware, and assist with crisis management projects across state government. DeMatteis has served as Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) since 2019. Previously, DeMatteis served as Special Assistant to Governor Carney overseeing reforms to Delaware’s corrections system.

Deputy Corrections Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. will be nominated to replace DeMatteis as Commissioner of DOC. Hudson has served as Deputy Commissioner since 2019. Previously, he served for 31 years in the Delaware State Police, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and serving as deputy superintendent of Delaware’s largest police agency. The Delaware Senate is expected to consider Hudson’s nomination on June 23.

Governor Carney also will nominate Jacqueline Mette to serve as the next Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner. Mette has served as deputy legal counsel for Governor Carney since 2018. Previously, she served as chief policy adviser for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families (DSCYF). The Delaware Senate is expected to consider Mette’s nomination on June 23.

Mette would replace Commissioner John H. Cordrey, who is retiring after serving for two decades in the position. Governor Ruth Ann Minner appointed Cordrey as the first Commissioner in 2001. Previously, Cordrey served as an attorney for the majority caucus in the Delaware Senate.

“These are all committed public servants who I’m confident will serve Delaware well,” said Governor Carney. “Together, they have decades of experience in and around state government, and I want to thank them for their willingness to continue serving. I also want to congratulate Jack Cordrey on his well-deserved retirement, and I look forward to the Senate considering our nominees.”

