Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts Coach Discusses the Benefits of Soccer for Young Girls
Matt Capodilupo knows firsthand the positive effect that soccer can have on its playersBILLERICA, MA, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts coach and longtime sports fan knows firsthand the positive effect that soccer can have on its players. And this is especially true for younger kids. “Team sports teach you how to work with others while building your confidence in your individual abilities,” says Matt. “You learn that every team member is important, and that carries through to every other aspect of your life.
And the research says Matt is right. Read on to learn more about the benefits playing soccer can have on the physical and mental health of young girls.
Girls Who Play Sports Do Better in School Says Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts Coach
While many parents may worry about how their daughters will be able to juggle homework and tiring afterschool activities, multiple studies have shown that girls in team sports actually have higher GPAs. There are many factors that contribute to these results, says Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts coach.
First, exercise improves memory and focus by promoting healthier sleep cycles and releasing endorphins that combat stress. This extra concentration boost gives girls who play sports the advantage.
Secondly, being part of a team, building physical strength, and learning how to set and achieve goals in workable increments all boost confidence! And when girls believe they can do something, they will.
Girls Who Play Soccer Are Team Players
This may seem obvious because they are literally playing on a team, says Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts Coach. But it’s something that’s overlooked. Girls and young women are often pitted against one another from a young age. Being part of a team helps them defeat that stereotype and build lasting relationships with other girls.
This is a skill set that carries over into the workplace later in life as well. When you learn early that every part of the team is important to achieving the overall goal (pun intended), it’s much easier to work in groups. Collaborative problem solving, cheering one another on, learning to read other people--these are all skills you see athletes develop.
There are Unexpected Health Benefits for Girls Who Play Soccer
There are obvious health benefits for girls who play soccer, says Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts Coach, like maintaining a healthy weight and improved cardiovascular health. But did you know that girls who play soccer are also less likely to pick up smoking at a young age?
It’s a head-scratcher until you really stop to think about it says Matt Capodilupo Massachusetts Coach. Then you realize, these girls run easily five miles a day during practice. Can you imagine doing that with a smoker’s cough? It’s likely that the aforementioned confidence has something to do with it as well. When you’re confident and happy with yourself, you don’t give in to peer pressure as easily.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here