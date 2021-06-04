AOAC Announces Six Test Kits Approved for Enumeration of Yeast and Molds in Cannabis

Now these test kits can be recognized by accreditation bodies as validated for dried cannabis flower as well.

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL announced today that six test kits for enumeration of yeasts and molds in dried cannabis flower [9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) >0.3%] were granted Performance Tested Methods (PTM) status under the AOAC Research Institute’s (RI) Emergency Response Validation Process (ERV) on June 1. The six PTM approved test kits are:

• Neogen Soleris® Direct Yeast and Mold

• 3M™ Petrifilm™ Rapid Yeast and Mold Count Plate

• 3M™ Petrifilm™ Yeast and Mold Count Plate

• bioMerieux s.a. TEMPO Yeast and Mold

• Nissui Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. CompactDry “Nissui” YMR

• MilliporeSigma SimPlate® Yeast and Mold Color Indicator

Most of these methods have been previously validated by AOAC for various food products. Now these kits can be recognized by accreditation bodies as validated for dried cannabis flower as well. The ERV project was implemented in December 2020 when the RI was made aware that starting June 1, 2021, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency for the State of Michigan would only accept data from cannabis testing laboratories if an AOAC-approved method was used to generate data. The RI follows Appendix J of the AOAC INTERNATIONAL Official Methods of Analysis compendium, which provides guidance for inclusivity, exclusivity, probability of detection, bias, and repeatability, among other parameters.

“AOAC is playing a critical role in the development of analytical science in the growing cannabis and hemp sector,” said Scott Coates, the RI’s Senior Director. The ERV program is part of an overall plan that includes setting standards, identifying reference materials, developing a laboratory proficiency program, and providing training and education.

The PTM program evaluates and certifies the analytical performance of test kits using a rigorous evaluation procedure including independent testing at an RI-recognized laboratory. The ERV process is designed to evaluate multiple test kits using common samples, making the evaluation as efficient and fair as possible.

For more information, contact Scott Coates at scoates@aoac.org. Information about the test kits and their performance can be found on the AOAC website at: https://www.aoac.org/scientific-solutions/research-institute-ptm/

