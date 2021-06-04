Bob Wilkinson Ottawa Explains Why Becoming a Car Salesperson is a Great Opportunity Right Now
The global economy is heating up as the COVID-19 pandemic is combated with vaccines. Government stimulus measures and pent-up consumer demand, among other factors, may drive the economy in the months ahead. Given how hot the economy is, now’s a great time to become a car salesperson. Bob Wilkinson, a leading Ottawa car salesperson, explains why.
“If you want to change careers or further your own career, a hot economy is typically the best time to do so,” Bob Wilkinson says. “Here in Ottawa, many employers need employees, and they’re pushing hard to find talent. This is good for the talent.”
If the economy is hot, you may find yourself with many job opportunities and career choices. So why then should you choose a career in car sales? Bob Wilkinson says that in Ottawa, limited supply and high demand for cars are making it easier for car salespeople to move products at higher prices. This results in great bonuses and other benefits.
“Supply chain disruptions have limited the supply of vehicles, while the warming economy is increasing demand,” Bob Wilkinson says. “Here in Ottawa and elsewhere, cars are practically selling themselves just by being available. This makes it easier for salespeople. They have more negotiating power than usual.”
Often, car salespeople need excellent negotiation skills to lock up sales. Frequently, you have to cut deals, offering customers various discounts and benefits. While negotiation is still important, limited supply and high demand ease pressures on salespeople.
“Starting a career in sales during a downturn can be hard because the buyer is often in the best position,” Bob Wilkinson argues. “Right now, sales are brisk, and you won’t feel as much pressure with any individual sale. This is great, especially for people starting their career.”
Bob Wilkinson Offers Tips For Starting a Career in Car Sales
Want to start a career in car sales? Now is a great time to do so and many new car salespeople will experience a bit less pressure than usual. That said, a mindful approach to sales now can help ensure a great career not just in the coming months, but also in the coming years.
“First, no matter what you’re selling, make sure you understand your products closely,” Bob Wilkinson says. “You need to understand all the features, options, advantages, and weaknesses of a given car or another product. Customers are smart, but when it comes to your products, you want to know as much if not more than they do.”
Besides knowing your product, Bob Wilkinson also urges you to understand your customers and their journey. How do they get information? What are they looking for? What are their needs? If you understand these things, you’re in a better position to influence the customer’s decision and make a sale.
