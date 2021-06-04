Route 4044 Pennsylvania Avenue Waterline Work Starts Next Week in Monaca

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline work on Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) in Monaca Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, June 7 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 15th Street daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early August as crews from Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co., Inc. conduct waterline installation work. Additionally, night work may occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Armando Ferri at 724-788-1980 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

