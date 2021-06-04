Bridge Work to Begin on Route 472 (S. Lime Street) in Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Route 472 (S. Lime Street) between Second Street and Park Avenue in Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County, is set to begin Tuesday, June 15.

This project consists of replacing the existing structure with a single-span precast reinforced concrete culvert. Work also includes minor approach roadway reconstruction, drainage replacement, guide rail replacement, pavement markings, and signage.

The bridge will be closed on June 15. A detour will be in place using Route 372, Route 896, and Noble Road (Route 2009). Second Street and Park Avenue will remain open during this project. The bridge is expected to open by August 20, 2021.

This work is part of a two-bridge project that included the replacement of a bridge on Route 741 (Strasburg Road) in Paradise Township. That work was completed on May 28.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,334,759 project.

