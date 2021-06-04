Route 2058 Verona Road Reopened to Traffic in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Verona Road (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, has been completed and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Verona Road reopened to traffic on Thursday afternoon, June 3, a full six days ahead of schedule, as crews completed slide remediation work. The roadway closed on May 10 between Lincoln Road and Mt. Carmel Road.

