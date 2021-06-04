Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2058 Verona Road Reopened to Traffic in Penn Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Verona Road (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, has been completed and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Verona Road reopened to traffic on Thursday afternoon, June 3, a full six days ahead of schedule, as crews completed slide remediation work. The roadway closed on May 10 between Lincoln Road and Mt. Carmel Road. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

