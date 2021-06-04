Lane Restrictions for Guide Rail Upgrades on I-8I in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised lane restrictions will be in place beginning next week on Interstate 81 so a PennDOT contractor can perform guide rail upgrades at various locations along the highway from the Lebanon County line to the Susquehanna River.

Weather permitting, the contractor will work Monday through Thursday nights from 9 PM to 6 AM starting Monday, June 7.

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions at work locations on either side of the interstate for the next two-to-three months.

This work is part of a $12.7 million districtwide interstate guide rail contract that was awarded to Kriger Construction, Inc., of Scranton.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018