Immunoassay Market Worth $46.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5% From 2021- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Immunoassay Market by Product & Solutions (Immunoassay Kits {ELISA, Rapid Tests}, Immunoassay Analyzers, Software & Services), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassay), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Allergy), End User - Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ Immunoassay Market by Product & Solutions (Immunoassay Kits {ELISA, Rapid Tests}, Immunoassay Analyzers, Software & Services), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassay), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Allergy), End User - Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the immunoassay market is expected to reach $46.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4982

Immunoassays are bioanalytical methods that use the specificity of an antigen-antibody reaction to detect and quantify target molecules in biological samples. These methods are frequently used in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, drug monitoring, and food testing. Immunoassays have played a vital role in pharmaceutical analysis, such as diagnosis of diseases, therapeutic drug monitoring, clinical pharmacokinetics, and bioequivalence studies in drug discovery and pharmaceutical industries.

The immunoassay industry is growing steadily due to various factors such as increased research and diagnosis for infectious disease testing as new pathogen strains develop each year. The market comprises kits & reagents, systems or analyzers, and software and services that can detect diseases or other conditions and can be used for research activities.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassays, increasing use of immunoassays in oncology, utilization of immunoassays in drug & alcohol testing, and the emergence of COVID-19. Further, the growing integration of microfluidics into immunoassays and emerging economies are expected to offer significant opportunities for players operating in the immunoassays market. However, technical obstacles concerned with immunoassay kits and inadequate reimbursement policies for LFA-based rapid tests are some of the key factors hindering the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The immunoassays market is segmented based on product & solution, platform, application, end user, and geography.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4982

Based on product & solution, the immunoassays market is broadly segmented into immunoassay kits & reagents, immunoassay analyzers, and immunoassay software & services. In 2021, the immunoassay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall immunoassays market. Factors such as the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed globally, leading to recurrent purchases of kits and reagents, increasing focus on vaccine development to address challenges such as antimicrobial resistance and pandemics, and technological advancements in ELISpot assay kits propel the growth of this segment.

Based on platform, the immunoassays market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassays, fluorescence immunoassays, colorimetric immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, and other immunoassays, which include turbidimetric immunoassays, chromatographic immunoassays, microarray immunoassay, immunohistochemistry, and counting immunoassays. In 2021, the chemiluminescence immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall immunoassay market due to the increasing adoption of chemiluminescence assays in clinical diagnostics, research applications, and pharmaceutical analysis due to low cost per test, and requirement of simple equipment.

Based on application, the immunoassays market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, bone and mineral diseases, autoimmune disorders, and other applications, which include toxicology, hematology, neonatal testing, blood screening, allergy, and gastrology. In 2021, the infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall immunoassay market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the recent regulatory approvals for infectious disease screening products, product launches, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and an increase in the availability of COVID-19 test kits across the globe.

Quick Buy – Immunoassay Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/24838912

Based on end user, the immunoassay market is broadly segmented into diagnostic reference laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users, which comprise nursing homes, ambulatory care centers, blood banks, and home healthcare agencies. In 2021, the diagnostic reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall immunoassay market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising level of laboratory automation, availability of well-equipped immunoassay systems and skilled labor, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising government initiatives.

The global immunoassays market is mainly divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global immunoassay market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of various infectious diseases, well-established healthcare sector, higher awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, increasing penetration of advanced medical devices, and increasing funding activities coupled with the development of novel advanced immunoassay solutions.

Some of the key players operating in the global immunoassay market are F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/immunoassay-market-4982

Scope of the Report:

Immunoassays Market, by Product & Solution

Immunoassay Kits and Reagents Elisa Kits and Reagents Rapid Test Kits and Reagents Western Blot Kits and Reagents Elispot Kits and Reagents Other Immunoassay Kits and Reagents

Immunoassay Analyzers

Immunoassay Software and Services

(Other immunoassay kits and reagents comprises radioimmunoassay, microarray immunoassays, immunohistochemistry assays, bead-based immunoassays, and multiplex microarray assays)

Immunoassays Market, by Platform

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Colorimetric Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Other Immunoassay Platforms

(Other immunoassay platforms comprise turbidimetric immunoassays, chromatographic immunoassays, microarray immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, and counting immunoassays)

Immunoassays Market, by Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Bone and Mineral Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Applications

(Other applications comprise toxicology, hematology, neonatal testing, allergy, and gastrology.)

Immunoassay Market, by End User

Diagnostics Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

(Other end users comprise nursing homes, ambulatory care centers, blood banks, and home healthcare agencies)

Immunoassays Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Indonesia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4982

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Product (Kits, Readers), Technique (Sandwich, Competitive, Multiplex), Application (Clinical [Pregnancy, Infectious Diseases], Food Safety, Drug Development, Veterinary), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2027

http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/lateral-flow-assays-market-5165

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/in-vitro-diagnostic-reagents-market-5110

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market by Product Type (Lab-on-chip, POC Analyzers, Reagents and Assay), Technology, Application (Cardiac, Troponin, BNP) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microfluidic-immunoassay-market-5034

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/81/immunoassay-market-2028

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/