Executive Leadership Coach Joel Berman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership is all about striving to get the most out of the people, enabling them to grow, evolve and take on more responsibility. The more capable the people who work beneath them, the more leaders can spread their wings, look past the day-to-day and accomplish their goals.

Joel Berman is an executive leadership coach who works with talented executives to help them take their management skills and leadership ability to another level.

“It's easy to talk about what your goals are. It's much harder to actually execute them because it involves really dedicating the time to it,” says Berman. “We have to have more of an overarching understanding of what we’re doing each day, what our intention is, and that our day-to-day work is connected to something larger.”

Berman specializes in “Impact Coaching,” which starts with three questions: “Where are you now? Where do you want to go? How do you get there?”

“We talk about what they want to accomplish in their business immediately in their day to day areas,” says Berman, “but we also discuss what they want to get better at, how to manage their time, how to manage their team. We talk about longer term goals and what they want to accomplish, skills they want to develop to position them for continued growth down the road.”

Berman spent most of his career at Paramount Pictures as president of worldwide TV distribution before transitioning into consulting work and one-on-one coaching for TV and media businesses.

“I'd love to go back and do it again. There are so many things I know now that I didn’t know then,” recalls Berman. “Like a lot of leaders, my focus was too much on the day-to-day of running the business and managing people. I saw the changes in my industry happening, so I would have spent more time looking three years down the road. I would have given people more direct feedback, and challenge people more than I did.”

Five years ago, Berman completely shifted to executive coaching and hasn’t looked back.

“People in general want to be on a growth curve,” says Berman. “What makes people happy is continuing to evolve and grow. You don't have to have an exact game plan, but what are the skills you need to develop to get there?”

Berman works with clients one-on-one and offers group coaching as well.

“What I mostly enjoy is seeing people become aware of their strengths, aware of their weaknesses and being able to articulate where they need to grow,” says Berman. “I feel good about the impact that I've had on people's careers, but I'm most proud of the relationships that I've built with my clients and our ability to talk openly with each other, my ability to be a good listener, to help them move from where they are to where they want to get to.”

Close Up Radio will feature Joel Berman in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 8th at 2pm EDT and with Jim Masters on June 15th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.joelpberman.com