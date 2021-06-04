Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release - Unlawful Trespass/Resisting Arrest/Derby Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 0019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St., Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling & Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Brianna Knights                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

VICTIM: Debra Morey/ Kevin Bickford

AGE: 60/36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/2021 at approximately 0019 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a Trespass into a residence on Railroad St. in the Town of Brighton. Troopers arrived and met with the complainants who reported Brianna Knights, the offender, was in their apartment and was refusing to leave their residence.  While attempting take Knights into custody, Knights resisted. Knights was transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks where she was processed.  Knights was later released on a citation to appear in Essex County Court on 06/04/2021 to answer to the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 1230 PM         

COURT: Guildhall

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

 

