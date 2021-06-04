News Release - Unlawful Trespass/Resisting Arrest/Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 0019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St., Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling & Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Brianna Knights

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: Debra Morey/ Kevin Bickford

AGE: 60/36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/2021 at approximately 0019 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a Trespass into a residence on Railroad St. in the Town of Brighton. Troopers arrived and met with the complainants who reported Brianna Knights, the offender, was in their apartment and was refusing to leave their residence. While attempting take Knights into custody, Knights resisted. Knights was transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks where she was processed. Knights was later released on a citation to appear in Essex County Court on 06/04/2021 to answer to the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Guildhall

