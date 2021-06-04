News Release - Unlawful Trespass/Resisting Arrest/Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501776
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 0019 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St., Brighton, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling & Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brianna Knights
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
VICTIM: Debra Morey/ Kevin Bickford
AGE: 60/36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/2021 at approximately 0019 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a Trespass into a residence on Railroad St. in the Town of Brighton. Troopers arrived and met with the complainants who reported Brianna Knights, the offender, was in their apartment and was refusing to leave their residence. While attempting take Knights into custody, Knights resisted. Knights was transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks where she was processed. Knights was later released on a citation to appear in Essex County Court on 06/04/2021 to answer to the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2021 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Guildhall
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED