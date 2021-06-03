Gazprom and Wintershall Dea emphasize importance of natural gas for transition to low-carbon economy in Europe

June 3, 2021, 23:30

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Mario Mehren, Chairman of the Board of Wintershall Dea, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed current issues of their cooperation, paying special attention to joint projects. Particular mention was made of the successful start of production operations at Blocks 4A and 5A in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field in 2021.

The meeting reviewed issues related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The importance of using natural gas – a clean energy source – was singled out as a key tool in the transition to a low-carbon economy in Europe. Among the goals of Gazprom and Wintershall Dea is to outline and implement joint pilot projects for the development of natural gas-based hydrogen technologies, as well as for CO 2 capture and underground storage.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” Wintershall Dea GmbH is Europe’s largest independent oil and gas producer, formed by the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH (subsidiary of BASF) and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG (subsidiary of LetterOne). Gazprom and Wintershall Dea implement joint energy projects in Russia and other countries. Key among them are the projects for the development of the Yuzhno-Russkoye field and Blocks 1A, 4A and 5A in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field, as well as production projects in the North Sea.