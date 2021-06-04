New Financial Freedom Book From Property Owl Group of Companies CEO Kosi Stobbs

F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH is a powerful guide to financial freedom by CEO of Property Owl Group of Companies Kosi Stobbs. This is a must read for entrepreneurs looking for limitless success.

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, BC, Canada, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO of Property Owl Group of Companies Kosi Stobbs released a millionaires manifesto titled F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH, a guide to financial freedom in an era of entrepreneurial emergence. The book is a must read for anyone looking to break the barriers of limitless success and join Stobbs at the top of ample affluence.

F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH takes the reader on a journey of mindset shifts and action plans that encompass the exact “how-to’s” of incredible success. By giving practical and actionable advice on how to become rich, everything Stobbs mentions in the book comes from his own journey to financial freedom. Stobbs is passionate that no matter what setbacks anyone has experienced in life, they, too, can reach their full and greatest potential.

Stobbs explains that being at the top is magnificent. “It’s incredible. It’s freedom. It’s power. It’s life-changing.” But it’s also lacking one thing — a large, diverse community of differing lifestyles and past experiences. “There’s room for more up here with me,” he explains. “There’s plenty of room at the top for everybody.”

About Property Group of Companies

Property Owl Group of Companies, founded by multiple-eight figure earner Kosi Stobbs, is a diversified portfolio of companies that Stobbs has created long-term growth opportunities for. With a commitment to every company he obtains, Stobbs puts an emphasis on maintaining company culture while also bracing the amount of change that’s required to prosper.

About Kosi Stobbs

Kosi Stobbs is a first-generation Canadian who made a name for himself by saving, investing, and spending his money wisely. He’s the owner of multiple seven and eight figure businesses, is a real estate investing mogul, was named Canada’s Top 40 under 40 and Vancouver’s Forty under 40 in 2020, and is now the author of his first millionaires manifesto, F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH.

Website: https://kosistobbs.com/

