Conflict resolution and conflict management
Conflicts also frequently occur in everyday work life. Serious disputes often arise between employees and managers or even within a team. Escalations hinder the potential and motivation of employees and the entire work process. Conflicts are always situations that not only cause inconvenience, but also hold opportunities for personal development.
In conflict consulting, I will support you as a neutral and impartial advisor in a protected setting to develop quick and effective strategies and tactics. In a one-on-one meeting, we will jointly analyze the existing conflict and develop a constructive and effective process for a suitable solution.
Proceedings of the conflict resolution and conflict management:
1. create a calm framework: external conditions, agreed time
2. describe the problem - possible questions:
How does the problem present itself to you?
How long has the problem existed?
When has it particularly bothered you?
What will happen if the problem is not solved?
If you think of other problems you have to deal with and compare them with this one
this problem on a scale of 1 to 10, where would you rank it?
3. classify the problem - A helpful technique here is to create a spider web analysis (stakeholder model), possible questions:
Who is directly involved in the conflict?
Who is indirectly affected by it?
Who else in the environment is aware of this conflict and is, as it were, a bystander?
What intercultural aspects need to be considered?
4. name the different points of view and interests, possible questions:
To your knowledge, what are the positions of the people involved?
What interests do you think they are pursuing?
How do the persons deal with each other?
What role do cultural differences play?
5. work out the goals and intentions, possible questions:
What do you want to achieve when you address the problem?
What would be the optimal outcome for you?
What else could you live with?
What should not happen under any circumstances?
What could you do to come to a solution?
What has kept you from doing it so far?
6. clarify the procedure, possible questions:
What have you tried so far to solve the problem?
Why do you think this has not led to a result?
In your opinion, what are the different ways to deal with the problem? I still know the following variants: 1... 2... 3... Let's talk through these variants one by one so that you can make a decision which way to choose.
7. determine the procedure, possible questions: If you go this way now:
What would be the first step for you?
How do you proceed from there?
At what points do you need support?
