The Sterile Medical Packaging Industry Sees Huge Demand With The Outbreak Of COVID-19 And Other Infectious Diseases

Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased prevalence of infectious diseases and viruses has led to an increase in demand for sterile medical packaging to prevent any contamination, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents and can be passed from one person or animal to another. According to the WHO, in April 2021, globally, 150 million COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported and 3.1 million deaths. The increased number of cases of infectious diseases increased the demand for the sterile medical packaging market.

The sterile medical packaging market consists of sales of non-reusable sterile medical packaging utilized for the protection of medical products used in the healthcare industry against microbial contamination. This packaging is intended to protect the sterility from the point of packaging, until the time of use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global sterile medical packaging market size is expected to grow from $34.26 billion in 2020 to $38.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.72%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the companies that cater medical equipment to treat the affected patients. The market is expected to reach $54.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.97%.

North America was the largest region in the sterile medical packaging market in 2020. The regions covered in the sterile medical packaging market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the sterile medical packaging industry are Amcor Limited, DuPont De Nemours and Company, 3M Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Oliver Healthcare Packaging LLC, Placon Corporation, Oracle Packaging, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd, Wipak Group., Steripack Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs, Techinipaq Inc., GS Medical Packaging Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, and Janco INC.

The global sterile medical packaging market report is segmented by material into plastics, glass, metal, paper & paperboard, others, by type into thermoform trays, sterile bottles & containers, sterile closures, pre-fillable inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, vials & ampoules, blister & clamshells, bags & pouches, wraps, others, and by application into pharmaceutical & biological, surgical & medical instruments, in-vitro diagnostic products, medical implants, others.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

