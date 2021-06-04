Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,366 in the last 365 days.

Kate Winslet says she insisted a ‘bulgy little bit of stomach’ wasn’t edited out of ‘Mare of Easttown’

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Kate Winslet has said she rejected a retouched promotional poster and insisted her “bulgy bit of belly” was not edited out of a sex scene for her TV series “Mare of Easttown.”

The British actress told the New York Times that the show’s director said he would remove a shot of her stomach during the scene in the HBO miniseries, to which Winslet replied: “Don’t you dare!”

Winslet also said she sent back a poster for the series twice after noticing that her skin had been airbrushed, arguing that audiences relate more strongly to characters who look real.

Kate Winslet attends Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017. Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

“They were like ‘Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,'” she said in the interview, published on Monday.

The series, in which Winslet plays a small-town detective investigating a murder, was warmly received and…

You just read:

Kate Winslet says she insisted a ‘bulgy little bit of stomach’ wasn’t edited out of ‘Mare of Easttown’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.