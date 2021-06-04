Kate Winslet says she insisted a ‘bulgy little bit of stomach’ wasn’t edited out of ‘Mare of Easttown’

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Kate Winslet has said she rejected a retouched promotional poster and insisted her “bulgy bit of belly” was not edited out of a sex scene for her TV series “Mare of Easttown.”

The British actress told the New York Times that the show’s director said he would remove a shot of her stomach during the scene in the HBO miniseries, to which Winslet replied: “Don’t you dare!”

Winslet also said she sent back a poster for the series twice after noticing that her skin had been airbrushed, arguing that audiences relate more strongly to characters who look real.

Kate Winslet attends Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017. Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

“They were like ‘Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,'” she said in the interview, published on Monday.

The series, in which Winslet plays a small-town detective investigating a murder, was warmly received and…