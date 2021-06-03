Twitter launches ‘Twitter Blue’, its new, paid subscriber offering for add-on Tweet features

You saw it a test, and now it’s here, with Twitter officially announcing its new ‘Twitter Blue‘subscription service, which enables users to pay a monthly fee to access a range of additional tweet features and tools.

As explained by Twitter:

“We’ve heard of people who use Twitter a lot, and we mean very, that we do not always build power functions that meet their needs. WWe have taken this feedback to heart and are working on a solution that will offer the people who use Twitter the most what they are looking for: access to exclusive features and benefits that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level. ‘

As you can see in the screenshot above, Twitter Blue gives users access to a range of new tools to enhance their tweet experience.

These instruments in this initial offer are:

Undo tweets – As it sounds, ‘Undo tweets’ allow users to retract their sent tweets within 30 seconds of being posted, which can help catch up on the small grammatical errors and mistakes, or perhaps completely erase your text reconsider. Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to a “ custom timer of up to 30 seconds “to click” Undo “before placing the tweet, reply or thread on their timeline – so you can make it 10 seconds, 20 seconds, etc. This is not tweet editing, but based on as far as we know, this is probably the closest to an editing feature.

Page folders – This element enable users to categorize their saved tweets in assigned topic folders, which provide more ways to manage in-app content. Finally, it can be especially useful for e-commerce offers in tweets, which Twitter is currently also develop

Reader mode – Read mode allows you to tweet thread in junk-free, easy-to-read text so you can read all the tweeted content in one stream.

Color theme – Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to choose from a variety of color options for their UX screen. These options are actually already available on the desktop, but it offers the same, alternative color settings within the Twitter app.

Program Icon – Twitter Blue subscribers also get a new selection of appropriate app icons that they can use on their device.

Dedicated support – And lastly, Blue users will also have access to dedicated customer support. How much priority is given to subscriber requests, and how important it is to respond, is likely to relate to the use of Twitter Blye and how it relates to internal capacity.

You can see the new options ‘Bookmark Folders’, ‘Undo Tweets’ and ‘Reader Mode’ here, which provide perspective on how exactly these tools can be used.

There are some interesting options here – maybe not groundbreaking work, and really not surprising, as it already was widely reported via early leaks. But this is what the initial Twitter Blue offer will be.

Twitter Blue is first made available to users in Canada and Australia, and the price is $ 3.49 CAD /$ 4.49 AUD, respectively. Twitter plans to gather feedback from this initial test pool before making the option available to more regions.

Twitter would also like to explain:

“And for those who are wondering, no, a free Twitter does not go away, and will never. This subscription offer is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it. ‘

So there will be no change to Twitter as you know it, but just a few extra tools for people to shop in if they prefer.

And some users will pay. While there is doubt and criticism about the move from Twitter to paid features, especially since it is not important, edit tweets-type options that would justify the extra cost immediately. While these initial features aren’t necessarily add-ons, many Twitter users will likely be willing to pay a few dollars a month just for a new color scheme, or to try the ‘undo tweets’ option and see how it works .

One coffee less per month gives you access to some new features. It can be worth it, and I’m telling you now: many users will sign up once they have access to these advanced tools.

And Twitter does not need a bunch of subscribers to make the project worthwhile. As we have previously noted, even if it is not 1% of Twitter users register and promise the monthly fee, this would still equate to about $ 7 million per month (+ $ 21 million per quarter) in direct revenue for the company. It is then easy to see how it can quickly become an extremely profitable addition, and a huge earner for the company, aiming to significantly increase its revenue rate. over the next few years.

And it’s probably not done there – other reports have suggested that Twitter will also watch variable levels number of subscriber tools, which may cost more, and other features. Businesses can eventually opt for ‘Twitter Green’, for example at $ 9.99 a month, which will give them exclusive new tools like maybe new in-app icons, enhanced analytics features or even general access to Twitter in development business profiles.

If Twitter starts charging for this again, brands will sign up again, and you only need to look at the comparison above to get some room for the impact it can have on the business’ core.

So, if you do not like these features, if you think Twitter is taking a big swing and a miss, if you will never pay for these tools. Cool. Do not. But the broader logic here is sound, and it could ultimately be a big earner for the company.

Twitter Blue is available to users in Canada and Australia from today, while you can also follow the new @TwitterBlue account for further information.