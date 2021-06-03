Arrest Made in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 1300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the 1300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:46 pm, the suspect and the victim were inside of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and used language toward the victim which indicated a potential bias. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 30 year-old Samuel Delwyn Thomas, of Cockeysville, MD. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.