*Updated with Additional Offenses* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Fifth Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the District.

 

  • On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast, at approximately 4:09 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.
  • On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast, at approximately 2:34 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.
  • On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, at approximately 3:11 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

These offenses are being investigated as potentially related. The suspects and vehicle, in reference to the above offenses, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/8gd7-_CAEWM

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

 

