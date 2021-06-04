YouTube adds new Analytics options to provide more context on memberships, revenue and more

YouTube has added a series new analysis tools to give creators more insight into the performance of their uploads, membership growth, specific revenue impacts and more.

The first is the insights of new members, which display the total and active members during your chosen period.

Important to note that it pays members via Channel Memberships, not channel subscribers, who follow your channel, but watch your videos for free. Channel memberships allow viewers to join your channel via monthly payments and receive additional benefits “such as badges, emoticons and other merchandise”.

As explained by Youtube:

“When creators come to us and talk to us about memberships, they usually ask ‘how does my membership develop over time?’, ‘Which of my videos has helped me win or lose more members than usual?’, And the third is ‘does it help if I remind my audience to become a paying member?’ ‘

This new graph will help answer these questions, with more in-depth insight into membership activities.

You can also search for data on total, active, acquired and lost members over time, which will provide more information on how your efforts to increase membership, or how each of your uploads is affecting your membership.

YouTube also makes the list ‘Other channels your audience watches’ and ‘Other videos your audience watches’ available on mobile devices. Both of these offerings are currently available on PC, but will also now be available on the ‘Public’ tab on mobile devices.

It also makes the explanation of the video performance more visible in Analytics on the computer.

As you can see here, channel managers will now see explanations in advance about the data provided, which should provide more context for managing your content.

YouTube also adds more insights into revenue changes, highlighting potential shifts per viewer region.

As explained by YouTube:

“If revenue goes up or down because the audience has moved to a higher or lower CPM country, we call it quits.”

Changing tax laws and processes mean different consequences for YouTube revenue, and to provide more transparency about such consequences, YouTube now wants to provide more specific information about regional impact in your process.

Finally, YouTube has added a new engagement statistics view, showing votes and preferences on the channel’s top posts over the past 28 days.

The new options are mostly customizations and refinements of the available tools, but it will help provide a more specific context about the performance of YouTube channels, and how you can modify your strategy to match key shifts.

How you use each element in your approach comes down to your analysis of the numbers and what you are trying to achieve, but more data can only help you chart a better strategy to improve your video performance.