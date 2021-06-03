Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,559 in the last 365 days.

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 5

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JUNE 3, 2021:

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 5

Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday, June 5, as the state celebrates National Boating and Fishing Week.

Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state Saturday, June 5, but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information, please visit the Department’s website.

“This is a great time to take your family fishing and teach them a skill that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” said Mike Sloane, Director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 5, 2021, NMDGF New Release

Before heading out, anglers are encouraged to check current fire restrictions. For information about where to fish and what to use, consult the Department’s weekly fishing and stocking report and the new Fishing Conditions and Trip Planner. Maps of public fishing waters, lists of where to find family-friendly fishing and tips on how to fish also can be found on the Department website.

###

NM Game & Fish2021-06-03T17:12:40-06:00

You just read:

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.