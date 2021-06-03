New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JUNE 3, 2021:

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 5

Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday, June 5, as the state celebrates National Boating and Fishing Week.

Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state Saturday, June 5, but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information, please visit the Department’s website.

“This is a great time to take your family fishing and teach them a skill that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” said Mike Sloane, Director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

Before heading out, anglers are encouraged to check current fire restrictions. For information about where to fish and what to use, consult the Department’s weekly fishing and stocking report and the new Fishing Conditions and Trip Planner. Maps of public fishing waters, lists of where to find family-friendly fishing and tips on how to fish also can be found on the Department website.

