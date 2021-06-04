Vitiligo Pipeline - Current Treatments, Drug Pipeline and Clinical Trial Outlook | Insights by DelveInsight

Prominent companies such as Incyte Corporation, TWi Biotechnology, Amgen, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Vitiligo treatment scenario. Out of all the emerging therapies, the late-stage product Ruxolitinib has shown promising results and will have a major impact on the Vitiligo treatment market.

Prominent companies such as Incyte Corporation, TWi Biotechnology, Amgen, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Vitiligo treatment scenario. Out of all the emerging therapies, the late-stage product Ruxolitinib has shown promising results and will have a major impact on the Vitiligo treatment market.

DelveInsight’s ‘Vitiligo Pipeline Insights’ report offers a holistic coverage of the current treatments and pipeline therapies and landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.

Some of the key pointers from the Vitiligo Pipeline report:

Vitiligo Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 20+ key players actively working in the space developing over 20+ key therapies

key players actively working in the space developing over key therapies Vitiligo pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of trials such as Cerdulatinib, Ruxolitinib, AC-1101, ATI-1777, QLT-450, AMG 714, PF-06651600, ANB030, ARQ-252, BNZ-1, TT-01, and others.

Key pharma companies involved in accelerating the drug development for Vitiligo include Dermavant Sciences, Incyte Corporation, TWi Biotechnology, Aclaris Therapeutics, Dermira, Amgen, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Bioniz Therapeutics, among others.

DelveInsight estimates that the late-stage product Ruxolitinib (Incyte Corporation) is expected to have a major impact on the vitiligo treatment market owing to its immunomodulating activities. Ruxolitinib specifically binds to and inhibits protein tyrosine kinases JAK 1 and 2, which may lead to a reduction in inflammation and an inhibition of cellular proliferation. Incyte Corporation plans to submit regulatory applications for Vitiligo (In children, In adolescent, In adults) in the USA and European Union, in the second half of 2021

(Incyte Corporation) is expected to have a major impact on the vitiligo treatment market owing to its immunomodulating activities. Ruxolitinib specifically binds to and inhibits protein tyrosine kinases JAK 1 and 2, which may lead to a reduction in inflammation and an inhibition of cellular proliferation. plans to submit regulatory applications for Vitiligo (In children, In adolescent, In adults) in the USA and European Union, in the second half of 2021 In March 2020, Edesa Biotech entered into a collaborative research agreement with the National Research Council (NRC) of Canada for the development of monoclonal antibody candidates for vitiligo as well as other autoimmune diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, multiple monoclonal antibodies will be produced by the National Research Council of Canada from which Edesa will identify a lead candidate to take into IND-enabling studies. The NRC will grant an exclusive worldwide license for the antibodies arising from the project to Edesa.

entered into a collaborative research agreement with the of Canada for the development of for vitiligo as well as other autoimmune diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, multiple monoclonal antibodies will be produced by the National Research Council of Canada from which Edesa will identify a lead candidate to take into IND-enabling studies. The NRC will grant an exclusive worldwide license for the antibodies arising from the project to Edesa. In January 2020, Eli Lilly and Company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Dermira for approximately $1.1 billion, in an all-cash transaction. Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new therapies for chronic skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, and Vitiligo.

announced a definitive agreement to acquire for approximately $1.1 billion, in an all-cash transaction. Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new therapies for chronic skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, and Vitiligo. Arcutis Biotherapeutics in-licensed SHR0302, the active ingredient in ARQ-252 , a potent and highly selective inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 (JAK1), from a Chinese company Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co . Many signalling molecules rely on the JAK pathway — especially JAK1 — which plays a central role in immune system function. Arcutis believes this compound has a promising treatment potential without hematopoietic adverse effects typically associated with JAK2 inhibition. Arcutis initiated a Phase 2a study in March 2021 to evaluate ARQ-252 as a potential treatment for vitiligo.

in-licensed SHR0302, the active ingredient in , a potent and highly selective inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 (JAK1), from a Chinese company . Many signalling molecules rely on the JAK pathway — especially JAK1 — which plays a central role in immune system function. Arcutis believes this compound has a promising treatment potential without hematopoietic adverse effects typically associated with JAK2 inhibition. Arcutis initiated a Phase 2a study in March 2021 to evaluate ARQ-252 as a potential treatment for vitiligo. AnaptysBio with its ANB030 (Anti-PD-1 Agonist) program is moving into a healthy volunteer Phase 1 trial, with top-line data anticipated in mid-2021. If all goes well, Phase 2 clinical trials in alopecia areata and vitiligo are scheduled for Q4 2021.

The Vitiligo Pipeline reports a panoramic view of the ongoing clinical trials, mergers & partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Vitiligo domain that continue to attract the pharma companies.

Vitiligo: Overview

Vitiligo is a complex pigment disorder that affects the skin, hair, and occasionally the mucous membranes leading to the development of white patches and discoloration. The condition is due to a lack of pigment melanin that is produced by the skin cells known as melanocytes.

Vitiligo Drug Pipeline Assessment

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Cerdulatinib Dermavant Sciences Phase II Janus kinase inhibitors; Syk kinase inhibitors Topical Ruxolitinib Incyte Corporation Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors Topical AC-1101 TWi Biotechnology Phase I Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors Topical ATI-1777 Aclaris Therapeutics Preclinical Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors Topical QLT-450 Dermira Preclinical Enzyme inhibitors; Protein kinase inhibitors NA AMG 714 Amgen Phase II Interleukin 15 inhibitors Subcutaneous PF-06651600 Pfizer Phase II Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors Oral ARQ-252 Arcutis Biotherapeutics Phase II Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Topical

Vitiligo Therapeutics Assessment

The Vitiligo Pipeline report proffers comprehensive coverage of the active pipeline candidates segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Gene therapies

Small molecule

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Janus kinase 1 inhibitors

Janus kinase-2 inhibitors

Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Syk kinase inhibitors

Janus kinase 3 inhibitors

Interleukin 15 inhibitors

Protein kinase inhibitors

By Targets

Janus kinase 1

Janus kinase-2

Janus kinase 3

Emt protein-tyrosine kinase

Interleukin 15

Syk kinase

Scope of the Vitiligo Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Dermavant Sciences, Incyte Corporation, TWi Biotechnology, Aclaris Therapeutics, Dermira, Amgen, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Bioniz Therapeutics, and others.

Key Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies: Cerdulatinib, Ruxolitinib, Brepocitinib, AC-1101, ATI-1777, QLT-450, AMG 714, PF-06651600, ANB030, ARQ-252, BNZ-1, TT-01, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Vitiligo Disease Overview 3 Vitiligo Current Treatment Patterns 4 DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 5 Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment 6 Vitiligo Late Stage Products (Phase-III) 7 Vitiligo Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) 8 Early Stage Vitiligo Products (Phase-I) 9 Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products 10 Inactive Products 11 Dormant Products 12 Vitiligo Discontinued Products 13 Vitiligo Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 14 Inactive Vitiligo Pipeline Products 15 Vitiligo Product Profiles 16 Vitiligo Key Companies 17 Vitiligo Key Products 18 Dormant and Discontinued Products 19 Vitiligo Unmet Needs 20 Vitiligo Future Perspectives 21 Analyst Review 22 Appendix 23 Report Methodology 24 Consulting Services 25 Disclaimer 26 About DelveInsight

