Twitter wants to promote climate change discussions ahead of World Environment Day

With World Environment Day kicking off this weekend (6/5), Twitter has announced a new topic on climate change that users should follow to keep up to date with the latest updates, while also announcing new partnerships and apps to to do its part in addressing environmental aspects in different ways.

As explained by Twitter:

“This week we took additional steps to better serve the climate debate on Twitter. We know that people are using the service to find credible information during global crises. From this week, you can follow the topic Climate Change to find personalized climate talks. ‘change, including tweets from environmental and sustainability organizations, environmental activists and scientists. These tweets will appear right on your timeline if you follow the topic.’

As part of Twitter’s ongoing efforts to expand user horizons in the app, the platform continues to expand its subject lists by more than 7,000 composite topics now available to follow in the app. The idea is that it will help users find more content relevant to their interests, rather than just following individual users, while topics can also, at least in theory, make it a little easier for Twitter users to find tweets of interest that they can add to their streams.

The new topic on climate change that you can follow here, will be overseen by Twitter moderators, who will ensure that the most relevant tweets are filtered to users.

In addition, Twitter also awards new #AdsForGood grants to environmental affairs, in partnership with a range of organizations, including the Earth Day Network, the United Nations (UN) environmental program, Voice for the Planet, WWF and others.

Twitter has also reiterated its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint:

“We continue to achieve our goal of achieving 100% carbon-neutral power sources in our current data centers by 2022. We work with Cool Effect, a non-profit organization that helps compensate for the emissions from our data centers and business trips, to green projects To date, 92% of our global offices have achieved the “Green Building Certified” standard, with more. “

Climate change remains an important focus, and although it has, understandably, taken a back seat as we fight through the pandemic, the focus will soon return to environmental issues, and how we can and must do more to address such issues. .

As such, World Environment Day serves as a good reminder of the situation and what needs to be discussed, and it’s good to see that Twitter is working to help people get more information and expand an informed conversation within the app.