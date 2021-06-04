DPS NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19 UPDATE

Newsroom Posted on Jun 3, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 84 inmate test results were received as part of the mass testing effort underway at the facility. Of that number, 22 were positive and 62 were negative. That brings the total positive inmate cases at the facility to 99. Of the 47 staff test results received, 2 were positive and 45 were negative, bringing the total staff positives to 13. HCCC enacted their pandemic protocol last week, which included a facility-wide quarantine of all inmate housing and suspending inmate movement within the facility and transports going out of the facility. The facility is in constant contact with the courts to notify them of the status. Ongoing testing is being implemented by HCCC health care staff, with the assistance of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Hawaii National Guard. Hawaii Correctional Industries sanitized and deep-cleaned all common areas in the facility.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination.

“Vaccinations are a critical part of the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to mitigate spread of the virus among employees as well as the inmate population,” said Max Otani, PSD Director. “The constant intake and release of pre-trial detainees in the jails make it difficult for PSD to fully vaccinate this population, but facility health care staff and DOH are working hard to educate inmates on the safety of the vaccine.”

Director Otani continued, “PSD health care staff and DOH teams regularly put out information to staff and inmates on vaccination opportunities and make themselves available in the facilities to answer questions.”

“We encourage all staff and those in our custody and care to voluntarily test and receive the vaccines made available, free of charge. If not for themselves, for their loved ones. By getting vaccinated, we are all doing our part to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities and correctional facilities,” said Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The inmate test results received at other facilities are as follows:

Oahu Community Correctional Center – 7 negative inmate test results

Women’s Community Correctional Center – 1 negative inmate test result

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

