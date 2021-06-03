Commission approves two new fisheries and reopens portion of lower Salmon River for two-day season

During a conference call on June 3, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved Chinook fishing seasons for 2021 on the South Fork Salmon River and in the Clearwater River basin. Commissioners also reopened a portion of the lower Salmon River for two-days only on June 5-6.

Chinook fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River opens Saturday, June 26 and closes at the end of fishing hours on Sunday, June 27. It will then reopen four days per week, Friday through Monday, until the season is closed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

In the Clearwater River basin, fishing opens on Friday, June 4, and will be open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday, until closed by the Director. Harvest is limited to jacks only (four per day), and all adult Chinook that are caught must be immediately released. An adult Chinook salmon is 24 inches or more in length.

For the lower Salmon and South Fork Salmon rivers, the daily bag limit is four Chinook salmon, only one of which may be an adult.

Season limit is 10 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2021 salmon seasons occurring prior to August 8.

In addition to the Chinook fishing opportunities listed above, spring seasons remain open on the Snake River and Little Salmon River. Anglers can find more information about season changes and see areas open to Chinook fishing at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules.

Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologists also post regular updates about the state's Chinook fisheries throughout the season, including videos and blog posts, which can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook.