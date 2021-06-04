Banner Smoked Fish Recalls Smoked Fish Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling its SMOKED FISH of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recalled smoked fish were distributed through retails and distributions, also online purchasing in NY, NJ, IL, PA, CA, FL, NE, AZ, MA, MD, VA, NV, OR, WI, NC, SC, and GA area.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/banner-smoked-fish-recalls-smoked-fish-products-because-possible-health-risk