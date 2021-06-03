Instagram adds new elements to branding tools, including ads with many branded posts

Instagram has announced some new updates to their brand content tools, designed to further increase transparency, and also make it easier for brands and creators to manage brand content requests and approvals.

First, Instagram will now allow creators to tag up to two brands in a single branded content, increasing the capacity for link promotions.

It offers extra cross-promotional potential in your IG campaigns – and more importantly, Instagram also notes that each brand will be able to see the other before approving any integrated message.

Instagram will also now allow creators to post trademark content prior to trademark approval, albeit without the trademark pending response to the post.

This can give creators more freedom to publish content, without having to wait for longer turnaround times from trading partners, which can be critical in terms of timely engagement and trends. Trademarks can then take as long as they need to approve, and their name will only appear in the ‘Paid Partnership’ label once it goes through.

Creators can now also request approval from trading partners in their institutions, which until now were only available within the flow of creation. Trademarks will also now be able to approve / refuse the request while looking at the media or in institutions.

And lastly, Instagram also gives brands more access to content information in branded content brands, with Reels and IG Live response data to be made available to trading partners from June 7th. Instagram recently new insight options for Rules and Live added, and now the same data will be added to the branding content process, which will give partner companies more oversight of the actual response data on their co-promotions.

Branding content offers important opportunities on creative platforms like Instagram, because to maximize your reach and response, you need to have a level of platform knowledge and understand what works in your content and what does not. As such, influencers and platform experts offer great potential for brands to maximize their messages, and Instagram’s brand content tools are the best way to implement them in a transparent and collaborative way.

Instagram says that these new additions to branded content will be launched in Live, IGTV, Reels and Stories in the coming weeks.