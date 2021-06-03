State Health and Human Services Leaders Issue Joint Statement on Release of California’s $5.2 Billion Medicaid Home and Community Based Services Spending Plan

SACRAMENTO – California’s health and human services leaders today issued the following joint statement on the release of California’s $5.2 billion spending plan on the Medicaid home and community based services.

Joint statement from:

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly;

California Department of Health Care Services Director Will Lightbourne;

California Medicaid Director and Department of Health Care Services Chief Deputy Director Jacey Cooper;

California Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson;

California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón;

California Department of Aging Director Kim McCoy Wade;

California Department of Rehabilitation Director Joe Xavier;

California Department of Developmental Services Director Nancy Bargmann;

and Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development Director Elizabeth Landsberg.

“Today California is unveiling a $5.2 billion plan to expand home and community based services for California’s most vulnerable and at-risk neighbors through the state’s Medicaid program. These investments build on the bold proposals recently released as part of California’s Comeback Plan.

“The federal American Rescue Plan Act provides a temporary increase in funds to state Medicaid programs for home and community based services. The enhanced federal funding provides California with a unique opportunity to make substantial investments in the programs that serve our most vulnerable Californians, including populations that are aging, disabled, homeless, and those with severe behavioral health needs.

“Our plan builds a modern and inclusive system of home and community based services. It also invests in a workforce that has the training and support to provide timely and high quality services that are both culturally and linguistically appropriate. Put simply, these investments will further our efforts to advance the health and well-being of our entire state, while promoting economic mobility and overall social stability.”

For more information, check out California’s HCBS Spending Plan and the CHHS California Comeback Plan Fact Sheet.

About Enhanced Federal Dollars

On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) (Pub. L. 117-2), which provides states with a temporary increase in federal funds for certain Medicaid expenditures for home and community based services from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. On May 13, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services issued guidance to states on how to leverage the enhanced federal funds, states must submit their plans to the federal government by June 12, 2021.

###