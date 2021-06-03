Pinterest shares new insights on how to buy pinners with sustainability in mind

Pinterest het shared some new insights how Pinners is looking for more sustainable processes, which include buying more environmentally friendly products and adapting new ideas and concepts.

“People are committing to the ‘new normal’ with a greater sense of urgency to look after our planet. We predict a Greenaissance: a renewed focus on sustainable living, earth-friendly products and calls for community action.”

I mean, ‘Greenaissance’ is probably a bit grandiose in this context, as the ‘renaissance’ was a period of transition in a wide range of aspects. But still, the driving force remains the same – based on Pin trends, more Pinterest users are looking with sustainability in mind, which is important for marketers.

Based on a recent survey conducted among both Pinners and non-Pinners, Pinterest found that users are 40% more likely to say that the environment is a ‘personal interest’, and that they are 30% more likely to do so. will act.

People on Pinterest are also more than 70% more likely to produce local brands or products than non-pinners, while 80% of Pinners are looking for more sustainable products, which affects their product choices in the app.

This can be an important point for Pin marketers, with a greater focus on sustainability that will be an important decision point for many users.

In addition, Pinners are also 55% more likely to worry about their personal carbon footprint than people who do not use the app, with greater interest in things like electric cars, concept cars and commuters.

Based on these findings, Pinterest has given three important tips for marketers who want to conform to these usage trends:

Provide educational content – Pinterest suggests that brands want to teach consumers about the environmental impact and considerations within their process

Show off your sustainable side In a similar vein, Pinterest also says that brands should try to showcase their efforts to support sustainability, in different areas, to improve consumer connectivity.

Inspire to action Pinterest also suggests that brands want to encourage users to take action to address these concerns, emphasizing how their products can play a role in the process where possible.

Given the increasing focus on environmental issues, it is important that brands showcase their position on this front and how they work to support key initiatives to address the effects of climate change.

This does not apply to all brands, but marketing on Pinterest should be an important consideration, and it may be another way to increase your brand range and resonance within the app.

You can check out Pinterest’s full Greenaissance report here.