TikTok adds a new accessibility overview to provide user support

This is handy – TikTok has a new overview of accessibility, which outlines all the features and tools of the platform, and includes explaners and links to help implement the tools.

As explained by TikTok:

“At TikTok, we are committed to maintaining an inclusive environment and supporting our diverse community. Inclusivity is important to us because when people feel included, they are more comfortable expressing themselves authentically, creating content, and engaging with others. Being truly inclusive means building products and tools for everyone. Our cross-functional teams work with our creative community, as well as disability organizations and advocates to ensure that TikTok is accessible to all. ‘

The overview outlines the platform’s evolving range of accessibility options, including the photosensitivity warnings, text-to-speech tools, animated thumbnails and automatic captions.

It’s a handy, centralized reference point for the various options on this front, and can serve as a great educational tool to help more people get the most out of their in-app experience.

And as more people want to use the app, it becomes an even bigger consideration and with it anti-bullying and user protection measures, it is a key element in its growth and development process.

You can visit the new accessibility center here.