Google tests new ways to restrict data tracking for Android users who subscribe to data sharing

Google reportedly wants to improve its protection for users who prefer to withdraw the in-app data entry on Android, which many see as a reaction to Apple’s recent update of its IDFA process for the same.

As reported by the Financial TimesGoogle wants to add extra precautions for Android users who do not want to share their ad ID, which, like Apple’s IDFA tag, is currently enabling marketers to track their activity in apps.

As per FT:

“Android users can already restrict ad tracking or recover their ad IDs, but developers have been able to bypass the settings by relying on alternative device identifiers that Google is now cracking. Google announced the changes in an email to Play on Wednesday to Play Store Developers. in which they write that they ‘want to give users more control over their data, and help strengthen security and privacy’. ‘

The update will mean that developers trying to access ad IDs for users who have opted out will soon only have access to “a string of zeros instead of the identifier”.

This could be another blow for digital marketers who have already lost a lot of information in the app due to Apple’s ATT update. ATT – of AppTrackingTransparency – see that iOS users are now asked to track data within each app they use, with the option to prevent their data from being shared, if they so choose.

Apple says the directions are a step towards adapting to the growing shift toward improving data transparency and giving people more control over how their personal information is accessed. Google also has noticed that it seeks similar protections and controls, but moves on, Google says, will also ensure that advertisers can continue to gather relevant insights to maintain their advertising processes.

“We believe that part of the magic of the internet is that content creators can publish without any gatekeepers and that web users have free access to this information because content creators can finance themselves through online advertising. ‘

Google recognizes the ongoing need for a level of data tracking and is working to ‘Privacy Sandbox‘experiments to meet these evolving requirements, which are likely to result in Android users gaining similar controls to iOS users, but without the pre-instructions that frightened ad-supported companies.

This new move is still in line with the approach, but it does reflect the growing shift towards restricting data access, which could lead to further restrictions for advertising partners and media buyers as they seek to optimize their campaigns.

This may not be ideal from this perspective, but it makes sense, and the expectation should be that third-party data will become increasingly popular over time as more users choose to block data tracking, limiting the flow of insights into the app.

It focuses more on first-party data and maintaining a direct connection with your audience, which may help to deny at least some of the consequences.

It’s unclear exactly what Google’s ultimate changes will mean in this regard, but we’ll keep you posted on its impact on ad targets going forward.