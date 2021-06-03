Online public forum on Little Rock Creek area groundwater use set for June 17 (published June 3, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host an online public forum June 17 to provide updates on plans for ensuring a sustainable groundwater supply in the Little Rock Creek area.

The online meeting will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and will include a summary of the agency’s analysis of various factors related to Little Rock Creek and its ecosystem. The DNR will discuss our analysis groundwater pumping and effects on groundwater flow, water temperature and fish habitats.

Discussions will include options for minimizing impacts to the stream while allowing continued economic uses of groundwater. Attendees will have opportunity to ask questions and share perspectives.

Instructions on how to access the online forum are available on the DNR website. The website also includes the technical reports that will be referred to in the meeting and other information about the Little Rock Creek Area sustainable groundwater use plan.

Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event may contact Mark Hauck at [email protected] or 320-223-7846, or call using a preferred telecommunications relay provider.

Questions can be directed to [email protected].