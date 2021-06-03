Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
6/3/21-HANA BOAT RAMP AND WHARF IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE  CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: June 3, 2021

HANA BOAT RAMP AND WHARF IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 

 (Hāna) – Improvements to the Hāna Boat Ramp and wharf will result in construction and closures that may impact boaters beginning the last week of June. The boat ramp will be closed for approximately 8 days starting around July 12 (date is subject to change) while new precast panels will be installed at the top of the boat ramp. The project also involves installation of a new loading dock section that connects the existing aluminum framed loading dock to the existing concrete loading dock. There will also be placement of new armor stones beneath the existing wharf structure to help protect the boat ramp from constant wave action.  Previously planned demolition of a portion of the existing wharf structure will no longer be part of this project. 

The overall project is slated to be completed in late September 2021. The contractor is American Marine Corporation and the overall cost is $1,390, 514.

A Zoom meeting will be held at 9:00am on Thursday, June 10 to discuss the closure, improvements and to answer questions about the project.  

Media contact: 

 

AJ McWhorter 

Communications Specialist 

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources  

[email protected] 

808-587-0396 (Communications Office) 

 

6/3/21-HANA BOAT RAMP AND WHARF IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 

