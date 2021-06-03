Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 400 Block of Galloway Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the 400 block of Galloway Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.