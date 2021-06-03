Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overnight Lane Closures on U.S. 50 East Shore, Tahoe for Utility Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight lane closures on U.S. 50 at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore beginning June 6.

Starting June 6 through early fall, overnight lane closures will periodically take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays on small sections of U.S. 50 between the Nevada-California state line and the U.S. 50/State Route 28 Spooner junction. 

One lane in each direction will remain open. Business and residential access will remain available. Motorists should anticipate minor traffic delays.

Crews will be potholing to identify utility line depths for final engineering design of a future highway improvement project. NDOT will launch the project to repave and rehabilitate approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner summit within the next four years. The project will repave the existing highway, as well as enhance drainage, accessibility and more for a smoother and safer roadway.

Also next year, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way. By controlling all directions of travel, the signal will help provide designated and safer access to and from the highway. 

State transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

