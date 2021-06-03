Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 7
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR I-80
|Keystone Short Way Road
|Various
|Mowing Intersections
|SR I-80
|Keystone Short Way Road
|Various
|Debris Removal
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Madison Twp
|Cross Pipe Flushing
|SR 3002
|Montery Road
|Toby Twp.
|Cross Pipe Flushing
|SR 28
|SR 28 SH
|Redbank Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2001
|Dairy Road
|Redbank Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2009
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Elk/ Paint Twp.
|Side Dozing/Shoulder Stabilization
|SR 2014
|Waterson Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 1011
|Rehobeth Church Rd.
|Clarion Twp.
|Pipe Flushing/ Pipe Replacement/ Ditch Cleaning
|SR 3002
|Bela Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
|SR 3003
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
|SR 3004
|Kissinger Mills Road
|Madison Twp.
|Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814) 226-8200.