Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR I-80 Keystone Short Way Road Various Mowing Intersections SR I-80 Keystone Short Way Road Various Debris Removal County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison Twp Cross Pipe Flushing SR 3002 Montery Road Toby Twp. Cross Pipe Flushing SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp Shoulder Cutting SR 2001 Dairy Road Redbank Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2009 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Bridge Work SR 322 SR 322 SH Elk/ Paint Twp. Side Dozing/Shoulder Stabilization SR 2014 Waterson Road Clarion Twp. Pipe Replacement SR 1011 Rehobeth Church Rd. Clarion Twp. Pipe Flushing/ Pipe Replacement/ Ditch Cleaning SR 3002 Bela Road Toby Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep SR 3003 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep SR 3004 Kissinger Mills Road Madison Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814) 226-8200.