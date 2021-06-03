Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR I-80 Keystone Short Way Road Various Mowing Intersections
SR I-80 Keystone Short Way Road Various Debris Removal
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison Twp Cross Pipe Flushing
SR 3002 Montery Road Toby Twp. Cross Pipe Flushing
SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 2001 Dairy Road Redbank Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2009 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Bridge Work
SR 322 SR 322 SH Elk/ Paint Twp. Side Dozing/Shoulder Stabilization
SR 2014 Waterson Road Clarion Twp. Pipe Replacement
SR 1011 Rehobeth Church Rd. Clarion Twp. Pipe Flushing/ Pipe Replacement/ Ditch Cleaning
SR 3002   Bela Road Toby Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
SR 3003 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
SR 3004 Kissinger Mills Road Madison Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814) 226-8200.

