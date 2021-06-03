Work to Begin on the Route 4005 (Coxes Creek Road) Resurfacing Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Tresco Paving Corp. of Pittsburgh, will begin work, Monday, June 7, on a roadway resurfacing project in Jefferson, Lincoln and Somerset Townships, Somerset County.

Work on this project will be on 6.5-miles of Route 4005 (Coxes Creek Road) from Route 31 (Glades Pike) to the Westmoreland County line.

Beginning, Monday, June 7, the contractor anticipates beginning tree trimming work. Once completed, they will move on to drainage work. All work will be done under daylight traffic control, which will be controlled by flaggers.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, base repairs, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, tree trimming, and pavement markings.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

All work on this $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by late-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101