Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 7
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1008
|Rattlesnake Road
|Snyder
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1010
|Game School Road
|Snyder
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 1025
|Walburn Road
|Snyder
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1830
|Falls Creek Road
|Washington
|Mill & Fill
|SR 2001
|Winslow Extension
|Gaskill
|Drainage Cleaning
|SR 2010
|Fire Tower Road
|Winslow
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2017
|Graffis Avenue Extension
|Bell
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2019
|Airport Road
|McCalmont
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 3002
|Porter Road
|Porter
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3004
|Dora/ Timblin Road
|Porter
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3006
|Hamilton Porter Road
|Porter
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3008
|Number 8 Road
|Perry
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814 )938-6300.