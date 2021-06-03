Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 1008 Rattlesnake Road Snyder Mill & Fill
SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance
SR 1025 Walburn Road Snyder Mill & Fill
SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Mill & Fill
SR 2001 Winslow Extension Gaskill Drainage Cleaning
SR 2010 Fire Tower Road Winslow Pipe Replacement
SR 2017 Graffis Avenue Extension Bell Pipe Replacement
SR 2019 Airport Road McCalmont Bridge Maintenance
SR 3002 Porter Road Porter Pipe Replacement
SR 3004 Dora/ Timblin Road Porter Shoulder Cutting
SR 3006 Hamilton Porter Road Porter Shoulder Cutting
SR 3008 Number 8 Road Perry Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814 )938-6300.

