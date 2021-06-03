Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 1008 Rattlesnake Road Snyder Mill & Fill SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance SR 1025 Walburn Road Snyder Mill & Fill SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Mill & Fill SR 2001 Winslow Extension Gaskill Drainage Cleaning SR 2010 Fire Tower Road Winslow Pipe Replacement SR 2017 Graffis Avenue Extension Bell Pipe Replacement SR 2019 Airport Road McCalmont Bridge Maintenance SR 3002 Porter Road Porter Pipe Replacement SR 3004 Dora/ Timblin Road Porter Shoulder Cutting SR 3006 Hamilton Porter Road Porter Shoulder Cutting SR 3008 Number 8 Road Perry Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Primary Various Mowing Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814 )938-6300.