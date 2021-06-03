The Laser Lounge Spa Partners with Skin Care Giant for Expansion

The Laser Lounge Spa logo Jonathan and April Sigg, Founders of The Laser Lounge Spa franchise system

Estero-based The Laser Lounge Spa has teamed with Germany-based Merz to open its 10th location inside the company’s headquarters in North Carolina.

ESTERO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laser Lounge Spa, Southwest Florida’s only skincare franchise corporation, has teamed with Merz to open a 10th location inside the Germany based aesthetic giant’s headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

Estero-based The Laser Lounge Spa’s newest location at the Merz U.S. headquarters will open in Raleigh, N.C., in August to showcase both companies as they present the latest advances in skin care and anti-aging products and technology. Merz clients from around the world will travel to the new spa to explore cutting-edge innovations.

Founded in Estero by entrepreneurial couple Jonathan and April Sigg, The Laser Lounge Spa already dominates the Southwest Florida region with 60% of the injectable skincare market from Sarasota to Naples. Merz is a global, family-owned aesthetics and neurotoxin company inspired by more than 110 years of innovation, commitment and trust.

“Merz has recognized The Laser Lounge Spa as the leading provider of skin-care treatments and we’re excited to team up with this global firm to expand our franchise,” says Jonathan Sigg, who continues to see patients six days a week.

“Our Raleigh spa will serve as a training center for Merz where aesthetic injectors from around the world will be able to learn about the latest skin-care products and technology,” says Sigg.

“Anything new from Merz will be in our spa,” Sigg adds. “Already, The Laser Lounge Spa is using Merz’ Xeomin neurotoxin as the lead anti-aging non-surgical modality. As a company, we are the single largest, individually-owned provider in the U.S. of Xeomin.”

Since its founding in Estero in 2009, The Laser Lounge Spa has become the premiere destination for anti-aging innovations, advanced aesthetic skin enhancements and luxurious skincare services. The centers use the most advanced and effective skin-rejuvenation treatments on the market including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, hair removal and other skin services delivered in a caring and compassionate manner by a team of physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and skin-care specialists.

The Laser Lounge Spa has started franchising as more people seek alternatives to plastic surgery and procedures such as facelifts. In addition, more men and younger people are turning to aesthetic anti-aging skin treatments that require little or no recovery time.

“We’ve seen a surge of interest from entrepreneurial people who are eager to be at the forefront of this trend and we want to help get them started in business with a turnkey operation,” says April Sigg.

For more information about franchising or The Laser Lounge Spa’s products and services, visit thelaserloungespa.com or call 1-844-LASR-SPA (527-7772).

