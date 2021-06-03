Assistant Attorney General – Agency of Education

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks a highly motivated attorney to join the team as an Assistant Attorney General (AAG), serving the Vermont Agency of Education. This position offers the opportunity to serve the public in an exciting, dynamic practice, be an integral part of State government, and gain experience in a variety are areas of law, in addition to workplace flexibility and very competitive benefits.

This AAG will have the opportunity to represent the Agency in civil litigation and a variety of administrative proceedings, including the prosecution of licensed educator misconduct cases. The position also provides general legal services to the Agency involving public records, open meetings, policy drafting, and rulemaking.

The position is within the General Counsel and Administrative Law Division of the AGO and works closely with in-house lawyers for the Agency and with the Civil Division of the AGO. The Agency of Education permits eligible employees, including the AAG, to participate in the State of Vermont Telework program. Eligibility for telework is determined on a case-by-case basis and consistent with AGO policies.

This AAG position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to the AGO, attention Deb Matthews: Deborah.Matthews@vermont.gov.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see: http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity.

